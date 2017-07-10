0 to 201Million Real Quick Steph Curry With The Shot #Priceless

The NBA sure does value it’s players!

Stephen Curry makes NBA history by signing the first ever “supermax” deal which will make him the highest paid player EVER.

Curry’s contract will span over five years and he will make $201 million. He will get paid more than one of the greatest player in NBA history Michael Jordan.

This is the biggest deal in sports including baseball. So if you want to break it down Mr. Curry will make about $80 million over the next 12 months.

Steph Curry with the shot, been cooking with the sauce, chef Curry with the pot, boy 360 with the wrist, boy…. 0 to 201 million real quick!

Daaaaaamn that is a helluva deal. Congrats Steph!

To see a list of highest played athletes in the world click Forbes

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

