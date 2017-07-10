Hi, My Name Is _________ I’m Addicted To Snorting Chocolate

In life we have choices and today we have a plethora of things to choose from like to eat or to sniff chocolate….. **cues O.T. Genesis – “I’m in looove with the coco**

I am not kidding there is a form of chocolate that you can sniff to basically get high or as the company that makes the brown powder claims an “energy high” or something like popping a molly.

I’m just saying!

Coco Loko is most popular with younger people and is being marketed toward them. Coco Loko is a combination of raw cacao powder, taurine, and guarana mixed with other ingredients that can also be found in energy drinks.

The founder of Coco Loko Nick Anderson said it’s for anybody who wants to party, dance and have a little extra energy.

Apparently sniffing chocolate is a popular party trend for young folks in Europe that is now making it’s way to the U.S.

Am I tripping or is this way too much like sniffing cocaine but legally???

Well at least NY Senator Chuck Schumer said hell to the naw not in NY State.

The senator is asking for the FDA to see if Coco Loko is safe stating “brazen example of ‘narcotic marketing’ – a product that is marketed like a drug, as well as made to be consumable like a drug while seeming cool to teens and young people.”

What are your thoughts?

Source: USNews.com

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

