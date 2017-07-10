Delta Flight Attendant Breaks Bottle Over Passenger’s Head

After a passenger becomes violent and put everyone’s safety at risk, a flight attendant bashed him over the head with two wine bottles.

It all began in the first class of a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. 23 year old Joseph Daniel Hudek IV, son of a Delta flight attendant, ordered a beer and went to the bathroom. He came out of the bathroom, then went right back in, after a few moments, he busted out of the bathroom charging for the emergency exit.

He began to open the door while the plane was still in the air. He was almost able to open it all the way before flight attendants attacked him. He fought them off. The pilot is alerted and the plane begins to turn back to Seattle. At this point other passenger jump in to help the flight attendants. Hudek hits one passenger in the head with a wine bottle and chokes out another.

A flight attendant grabs a wine bottle then hits him over the head, but it barely affected him as he screamed in response “Do you know who I am?” She hits him again with another bottle breaking it over his head as a passenger is able to put him into a headlock to restrain him until the plane landed safely in Seattle.

Hudek will appear in court on Friday, he’s been charged with interfering with a flight crew, which could result in a $250,000 fine and up to 20 years in prison.

and before you ask… yes, yes he is…

