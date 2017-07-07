Melania Trump Trapped in Hotel

Protestors surround Melania’s hotel in Germany.

The first lady is unable to leave her hotel in Hamburg, Germany due to safety concerns. Protests broke out Thursday night as major leaders from around the world gathered for, the G20 Summit, an international conference. 10,000 protestors from various organizations were confronted by German police.

Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2017

In order to keep her safe, she has been advised to stay in her room until cleared.

