Today, Putin and Trump had their first public face-to-face meeting at the G20 Summit in Germany.



Their meeting lasted much longer than scheduled, lasting over two hours. The Russian Interfax news agency relayed that Putin says he and Trump discussed Syria, Ukraine, the fight against terrorism and cyber crime. No word yet from the US side. According to the Associated Press, US and Russia have reached an agreement for a ceasefire in southwest Syria to take effect on July 9th.

