Mars Might Be Toxic

Yet, another reason why humans might not be able to live on Mars in the near future.

Just getting to Mars will be dangerous. Now researchers find that the soil on Mars may be toxic to humans. Although there are ways to neutralize the toxins, is it worth it?

Since we now know the dirt on Mars is toxic, this leads researchers to believe that if there is life on Mars they might have to dig deep below the surface.

Digging will begin in 2020 by the European Space Agency with a rover that can dig up to two meters below the surface.

