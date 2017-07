Baby Blue raps on 4:44 bonus track.



The 5 year old made her debut on “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.”

Le freestyle de Blue Ivy sur 4:44 pic.twitter.com/UvdQnd2SvB — BEYONCÉ DIVA (@Bey_Diva_) July 7, 2017

I have no idea what this baby is saying but then again I have no idea what half the rappers today are saying.

