Judge Astacio’s Sentencing

On Feburary 13, 2016, Judge Leticia Astacio was arrested for a DUI after crashing on the 490 with a blood alcohol content of .19.



In August, she was found guilty of all charges and a monitor was put in her car. A few months later, the monitor found Astacio had been driving while under the influence. She explained to the courts she did not read the full terms of her sentence and did not know she was not allowed to drink. Then in November, while at a Thanksgiving party with family, she was pictured holding a red cup with a tequila bottle on the table. Astacio claimed she was only taking shots of water not tequila. The courts then banned her from the Hall of Justice.

In March, Judge Stephen Aronson concluded there was not enough evidence to prove she was in violation. But then again in April, the monitoring device on her car registered a positive test for alcohol.

She fled to Thailand in May on a one way flight to live in a temple with the monks…missed her court date… but still managed to text her attorney “And if you talk to the media could you mention that I’m living in a temple in the mountains with monks. Lots of news about me vacationing.”

Maybe she should’ve taken a mouna (vow of silence).

She then returned to Rochester from her spiritual cleansing in June where was was arrested. Judge Aronson offers her a deal that she refuses and she was sent to jail.

Then this was this result of yesterday’s sentencing:

