Tupac Dumped Madonna Because She Was White

According to a recently released prison letter from Tupac to Madonna, race was a primary reason for their split.

The prison letter that Tupac wrote to break up with Madonna is now up for auction. The letter starts at $100,000. In the letter, Tupac addresses race as the reason why a relationship between the two could no longer continue.

“For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career.

If anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting.

But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.

As you can see I have grown both spiritually and mentally. It no longer matters how I’m perceived.

Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with a extremely famous sex symbol.

I offer my friendship once again time this time much stronger and focused. If you are still interested I would like to further discuss this with you but some of it couldn’t wait.

I felt compelled to tell you … just in case anything happened to 2 me.”

You can read the rest of the letter here.

