Would You Like to Live Forever?

According to new research, it may be a possibility.

Some scientists are now rebutting the idea that the human lifespan has a limit.

In our verified recorded history, few people have made in past 115 years old. The oldest verified recorded lifespan was a 122 year old woman that died in 1997. Therefore scientists concluded the human lifespan plateaus around 115 years.

Now, scientists are saying the original statistics recorded on the human lifespan was insufficient. Scientists now claim the lifespan plateau could be closer to 125 or not have a limit at all, due to limited data.

“[T]he idea of a set limit to human longevity is not strongly supported by what is being discovered about the biology of ageing,” Rozing and his co-authors wrote in their commentary. “The continuing increase in human life expectancy that has occurred over recent decades was unforeseen. It provides evidence for greater malleability of human ageing than was originally thought,” Marteen Rozing told The Scientist.

