Guess Who Is Coming To Real Housewives Of Atlanta?

Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta will be adding a new cast member and it’s not who you think!

America’s Next Top Model star Eva Marcille will be the new cast member for RHOA.

Eva will be the youngest of all the women currently starring on the show which will make it interesting especially with Ms. NeNe Leaks who always steals the show.

It is also rumored that Cynthia Bailey and/or Porsha Williams may be on the way out as their storylines have abated.

Do you think Eva will be a good fit for RHOA?

