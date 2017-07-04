Kevin Durant Takes $9 Million Pay Cut To Stay In Golden State

Looks like the Golden State Warriors championship team will stay together for the next two years!

Kevin Durant signed back on for another two years with the Warriors and even took a $9 million pay cut. So it looks like they will be back in the playoffs next year and wouldn’t be surprised if they took the title again.

Do you think they could have a five year run making it to the finals?

With a team like the Warriors anything is possible.

I wonder what team is going to put together a super team to beat them lol.

Will Lebron take a pay cut to get someone like Carmelo Anthony or even Dwayne Wade to help him obtain one more ring before he departs from the NBA?? Stay tuned lol

Source: ESPN

