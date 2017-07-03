Rochester Area List Of Celebrations & Fireworks For The 4th Of July

Here is information on the festivities and fireworks in and around the Rochester for the 4th of July.

City of Rochester – Annual July 4th Celebration in Downtown Rochester at the Main Street Bridge, 7:30 pm-10 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. For more information visit cityofrochester.gov

Greece – Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Greece Town Hall, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Henrietta – 4th of July Celebration & Craft Sale at Veterans Memorial Park, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. & 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Canandaigua – 4th of July Celebration at Kershaw Park, 10 a.m.-9:45 p.m. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. For more information visit canandaiguanewyork.gov

Brighton – Annual July 4th Celebration at various locations, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Fireworks at Meridian Centre Park at 9:50 p.m.

Chili – Chil-E Fest & Fourth of July Celebration at 3235 Chili Avenue, 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Sodus Point – Red, White and Blue Kiddie Parade at Sodus Point Fire, 10 a.m. For more information visit sodusbaylighthouse.org

