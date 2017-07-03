DJ Sight’s Review on 4:44

I gave it an 8 out of 10.

My review on Jay-Z’s new album 4:44 I gave it 8 out of 10. I love the fact that Jay-Z is dropping jewels throughout the album. He talks about the importance of good credit, the smart way of spending money, and he got very personal on this album he apologizing to Beyonce. He opened up about his mother and he even took a shot at a few rappers.

I have a feeling Jays going to drop another album soon because some of the songs that I previewed a few weeks ago are not on this album.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

