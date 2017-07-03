Airline Proposes Standing On Flights For Cheaper Ticket Prices

Would you take a flight on a plane with no seats for a cheaper price?

You read that right! A plane with no seats meaning you would stand the entire flight just to avoid a paying more.

An airline out of Colombia is really considering making standing room only a reality. VivaColombia which is a low fare airline company said via their website that they want to “revolutionize prices of air tickets.”

Tickets could be as low as $6 according to a report by refinery29.com

“There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up,” the company’s founder and CEO William Shaw said.

Uhhh…. SO, you are going to have folks stand the entire flight??

According to CEO Shaw you would be able to opt out of standing and sit on a bar stool like seat. He also said “Who cares about in-flight entertainment, or that you don’t get free peanuts?”

I do! If I am paying for a flight I want to be at least comfortable.

If the airline pulls this off would you consider flying with no seats – standing room only?

Source: NY Daily News

