Kanye West Splits With Tidal

In 2015, Kanye helped launch the music streaming service, Tidal. Now, he’s parting ways with the company.

West claims Tidal owes him $ 3 million plus bonuses. Since he feels he has not been paid properly for bringing in new subscribers when he released Saint Pablo or reembursed for the music videos he did, he’s walking.

Tidal does not agree. The company says they never received the videos therefore Yeezy is in breach of contract. Tidal continued explain that if the super producer turned rapper tries to ink a deal with another streaming company they’ll sue him.

This all went down right before Jay Z released his new album, 4:44, which West does not appear on. On the track Kill Jay Z he rapped:

“You dropped outta school, you lost your principles.”

“But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by Ye.

“You gave him 20 million without thinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin’?

“‘F— wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

It seems as though their friendship has been on the rocks for some time. Especially, after Kanye verbally attacked Beyonce and Jay Z on stage in LA ranting about how they didn’t check on Kim after the robbery.

It’s all so tragically dramatic.

I feel bad for Kanye. I really want to see him win but his hamartia is leading him to his downfall. His huburistic actions – pride, ego, and paranoia – are prime examples of that, in my opinion.

Kanye is like a perfect Greek tragedy unraveling before our eyes.

