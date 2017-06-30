Venus Williams at Fault for Deadly Car Accident

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the tennis star.

According to the police report,

On June 9th, Williams’ 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV darted into an intersection near her Palm Beach residence. Linda Barson, the other driver, said it happened so fast it didn’t give her enough time to stop which caused her to slam into Williams.

The police report puts Williams at fault for violating the way of the other vehicle.

Barson’s husband, the passenger of the vehicle, suffered head injuries as a result of the crash and died two weeks later.

Williams is due to play at Wimbledon next week in England. She is entering at the No. 10 seed.

