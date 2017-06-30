Jay-Z Drops New Album 4:44

& it sounds like the rap version of Lemonade.

Grab your popcorn folks, the love saga between Beyonce and JAY Z continues with the release of his new album 4:44.

Through the album Jay talks about his embarrassment and fear of losing his family because of his actions.

He even addressed the incident with Solange in the elevator.

“You egged Solange on, knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong / You almost went Eric Benet, let the baddest girl in the world get away … I don’t even know what you woulda done, in the future, other n*ggas playing football with your son.”

(The Eric Benet reference is referring to when Benet cheated on Halle Berry, so dumb.)

Jay was just putting all his business out there (allegedly) talking about having threesomes, messing with Becky, and more.

