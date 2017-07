2 Chainz really painted a house pink in Atlanta and put the word TRAP on the front of the house thus the pink “trap house” in promotion of his new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

Looks like he was right because people are coming from all over to see the pink trap house. Some folks are excited but business owners in the neighborhood are not thrilled because it’s having a negative impact on their business.

What do you think about the pink trap house?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter