You Can Now Make Your Own Geofilter in SnapChat

Snapchat is now giving user the ability to personalize their geo filters.

Geofilters are stamps that overlay your pictures or videos informing your friends of your location.

They are generally generic stamps created by Snap chat or a sponsor.

Now you can make your own. Here’s how:

1. Open Snapchat and tap the ghost icon on the top left of the screen

2. Tap the settings icon on the top left of the screen

3. Select “On-Demand Geofilters” from the list

4. You’ll see this screen, hit Continue

5. Choose an occasion!

6. Pick the filter you want to use. Add some text and emoji to customize it.

7. Name it

8. Set the time when your geofilter should be available. You have to do at least 2 hours.

9. Create a fence where people can use your custom geofilter. The bigger the area, the more you’ll spend.

