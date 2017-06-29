Rihanna’s New Bo Revealed

Stop messin’ with Jamal and get you a Jameel.

A few days ago the internet was going crazy over the mysterious man Rihanna was making out with in a pool during her trip to Spain.

The identity of the man has finally been revealed.

His name is 29 year old, Hassan Jameel. He is a Saudi businessman and heir to the Saudi Toyota fortune. Currently, he is hte deputy president and vice chairman of family business Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the biggest companies in the world. Oh, and his family owns a soccer league called the Jameel league, casual.

