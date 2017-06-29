Lupita Nyong’o Featured In The Latest JAY Z “4:44″ Album Trailer

Are you ready for the new JAY Z album “4:44″??

The album snippets via Sprint’s YouTube page has us all eagerly anticipating JAY’s new album which drops Friday 6/30.

The production alone holds that Brooklyn, New York gritty hip hop sound. JAY Z fans are long overdue for a dope JAY Z album!

#hiphoplives

It looks like he might be dropping some jewels and bringing more of a balance to the hip hop game.

Have you seen the trailers??

Lupita Nyong’o is in the latest trailer released yesterday for the “4:44″ album.

MaNyfaCedGod

Then Kill Jay Z

And the first trailer that dropped with Mahershala Ali.

