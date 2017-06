Oh yeah it’s true the Knicks fired Phil Jackson.

The Zen Master has officially left the Madison Square Garden building literally. NY Knicks fans and the internet is lit!

Phil Jackson worked for the Knicks for 1,200 days. He was paid $60 million for it or $50,000 a day. #Disgraceful pic.twitter.com/1SHBxlNfBB — RE2PECT2JETER (@RE2PECT2JETER) June 28, 2017

Meanwhile Melo is putting in that work…..

https://twitter.com/NBA_Skits/status/879858068644823040

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter