I Hear Wedding Bells

You can now get married at your dream wedding location.

That’s right, Taco Bell is now hosting weddings at their chapel in Las Vegas.

A young couple recently tied the knot at the new chapel at Taco Bell in Vegas.

The two entered a contest through Taco Bell to win a ceremony and won!

The wedding included a sauce packet bouquet, burritos, gorditas, chips guac and, a two-tiered Cinnabon cake.

Goals.

So if you have a fiance, $600, and a desire to get married at Taco Bell start planning your trip to Vegas to make it happen.

