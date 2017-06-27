I Hear Wedding Bells

You can now get married at your dream wedding location.
That’s right, Taco Bell is now hosting weddings at their chapel in Las Vegas.
A young couple recently tied the knot at the new chapel at Taco Bell in Vegas.
The two entered a contest through Taco Bell to win a ceremony and won!
The wedding included a sauce packet bouquet, burritos, gorditas, chips guac and, a two-tiered Cinnabon cake.
Goals.
So if you have a fiance, $600, and a desire to get married at Taco Bell start planning your trip to Vegas to make it happen.