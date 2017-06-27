Ice Cube’s Big 3 League Kicks Off, Allen Iverson Makes Debut (Video)

Ice Cube’s new basketball league has officially started and Allen Iverson makes his debut!!

The games kicked off in New York at Barclay’s Center with fans, athletes, and celebrities in attendance like LL Cool J, Whoppi Goldber, and James Harden to name a few.

Allen Iverson made his debut with his team 3’s Company which wasn’t strong but good enough to see him back in action and they beat the Ball Hogs 61-51.

White Chocolate aka Jason Williams injured his leg which resulted in his team the 3 Headed Monster’s losing the game against the Ghost Ballers 62-60.

Other games scores for the first games are POWER 62 – TRI STATE 58, and TRILOGY 60 – KILLER 3’s 45.

Today is a good day!

