Kodak Black Said “I Don’t Really Like Black Girl’s”

So Kodak Black hopped on his social media over the weekend and dropped a whole bunch of shadeism aka colorism on his live feed that left folks feeling some kind of way.

If you follow Kodak Black on Instagram you pretty much know that he is not shy about sharing his life experiences, even sexual encounters, and of course his thoughts.

A fan asked Kodak how he felt about KeKe Palmer and he replied “Keke Palmer, she straight,” Kodak went on to say “I’d bag her, but I don’t really like black girls like that, sorta kinda.”

And then social media blew up…

Oh… So Kodak Black saying he doesn't like Black women is a preference.



Discriminating against BW is all of a sudden a preference.. Okay. pic.twitter.com/OSsmsyfsWO — Cole Turner's wife (@WickedBeaute) June 26, 2017

Oh my god, I am so surprised that Kodak Black doesn't like black girls. Wow. Who would've thought. pic.twitter.com/YBxcPrkMGZ — beyawnsay nose (@MurderGeeWrote) June 25, 2017

Are you are surprised at what Kodak Black said?… I’m not…. Ummmm he talks about it in his music if you actually listen to what he say’s you’d catch it. *shrugs*

Do I like what he said.. No, but then again I don’t care – meaning I just don’t buy his music.

Who or what he likes is his prerogative. He wants a a girl who does what he says and won’t talk back to him.. I’m not kidding listen to his music you will understand – he can’t handle a woman with strength. #hisloss #blackwomenarebeautiful

