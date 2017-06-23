Congratulations To The All Female Surgeon Class Graduating At URMC

The University of Rochester’s Department of Surgery Match Program is graduating an all female class which is a first!

The class is made up 12 students all women who were selected into the program by chance 7 years ago. Their journey began in field predominantly male oriented now comes to an end seven years later with a huge celebration because all twelve women will be graduating.

One of the soon-to-be graduates Sarah Farach, told RochesterFirst.com “It was interesting to hear and it was shocking and not typical, especially for surgery because it’s such a male dominated specialty.”

All twelve students are not only getting ready to graduate but they have secured jobs as surgeons across the country!

Huge congratulations to you all!!

I wonder if URMC will make bumper stickers “Women Make Better Surgeons”?? Lol.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

