Congratulations To The All Female Surgeon Class Graduating At URMC

The University of Rochester’s Department of Surgery Match Program is graduating an all female class which is a first!
The class is made up 12 students all women who were selected into the program by chance 7 years ago. Their journey began in field predominantly male oriented now comes to an end seven years later with a huge celebration because all twelve women will be graduating.
One of the soon-to-be graduates Sarah Farach, told RochesterFirst.com “It was interesting to hear and it was shocking and not typical, especially for surgery because it’s such a male dominated specialty.”
All twelve students are not only getting ready to graduate but they have secured jobs as surgeons across the country!
#ILookLikeASurgeon All-women class of surgical residents reflect on #URMC training. https://t.co/TGzBVlrkCd #ROC @UofR @urmceducation pic.twitter.com/Y5JCVSoaxB
— UR Medicine (@UR_Med) June 20, 2017
Huge congratulations to you all!!
