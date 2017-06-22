Stevie Wonder Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement

Stevie Wonder spoke out about the Black Lives Matter movement and it has some folks a little upset.

R&B legend Stevie Wonder is not bitting his tongue when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement. This past weekend Stevie was at the North Minneapolis Conference on Peace speaking to the youth about gun violence.

“It is in your hands to stop all of the killing and the shooting where it might be. “You cannot say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and then kill yourselves” said Stevie.

That statement isn’t sitting well with some folks.

The iconic singer also said we have to start loving each other and do something about and not just talk and he touched on the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, the trial, and acquittal of the officer who shot him.

I really feel like Stevie’s message was genuine, honest, thought provoking, powerful, and on point. Sometimes it’s hard to hear the truth especially when it hurts.

Check it out and let’s take it to the Watercooler.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

