Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Hire Surrogate For Their Next Child

It’s true, Kim & Kanye have hired a surrogate to have their next baby. According to TMZ, they will pay her a total of $45,000 in monthly payments of $4,500 for the 10 months the woman is pregnant.

I wonder who they chose?… Maybe holding the title of being surrogate to a Kim & Kanye is worth a whole lot because the amount of money they are paying sure isn’t.

In addition to the monthly payments if the surrogate has more than one baby she will get an additional $5k. If she loses her reproductive organs from the pregnancy she will receive $4k.

As the surrogate she will not be able to of course, drink, do drugs, or smoke but along with that she is not allowed to go in saunas, or have sex in weeks leading up to the pregnancy. She also can not have sex three weeks after the embryo is implanted.

The reason the couple opted for the surrogate pregnancy is because Kim has a condition called placenta accreta which makes pregnancy life threatening for her.

Wishing them the best!

