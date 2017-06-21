Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour

Alright now! DMX and the entire Ruff Ryders crew have officially announced a 20th Anniversary tour set to kick off this September.

DMX, Eve, Swiss Beatz, Drag-On, and The Lox have 10 dates listed so far for the tour and Fat Joe will also be with them on the first eight dates.

You know what would be super dope?! If Fat Joe brought the Terror Squad with him on those dates as well.

Unfortunately, the are not coming New York but you can catch them in Baltimore September 21st.

The ten cities listed are:

September 7 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater*

September 8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

September 13 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Ceder Park*

September 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

September 16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

September 21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena*

September 27 – Oakland, CA @ The Forum*

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino

Tickets go on-sale Friday June 23rd.

