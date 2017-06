In the recent edition of Paper Magazine Milan Christopher poses nude. (NSFW)

The openly gay and ex-“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star appeared on the cover for Paper’s Pride issue.

Milan was quoted saying, “You know as a male music artist or man in general showing your male genitalia is so taboo in our culture — but it’s ok for Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, or Rihanna to do it as females.”

Do you agree with Milan? Is it taboo for men (regardless of their sexual orientation) to pose nude?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter