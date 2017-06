(DJ Sight)–

Rapper, Prodigy, of the legendary hip-hop group Mobb Deep passed away Monday due to his long battle with sickle cell anemia.

The rapper was 42 years old.

Reports say the rapper was hospitalized for the past couple days after a performance in Las Vegas. This is definitely a big hit to the Hip Hop community. Prodigy was a very big contributor and influence on the culture and he will be missed.

