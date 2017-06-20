Weekend Trend: Young Thug Said What????

So, Young Thug went on his social media this past Saturday and said he is in fact the #NewPac….. Yep! Young Thug, aka Thugger Thugger, aka Jeffery said he feels like he is the “thug” Tupac didn’t get to become so he is going to finish what Tupac started….

Mr. Thugger dropped his new album on June 16th which is Tupac Shakur’s birthday and he did so purposely. His album is titled E.B.B.T.G.

https://twitter.com/youngthug/status/876313862412304384

Uhhhh.. hmmm.. mmmkay I think I will sit this one out and leave it to the Frontliners to chime in on this one.

Have you listening to Young Thug’s new music? If so do you think he finished what Tupac started?

So wait…… Young Thug has sold 75 million records worldwide??.. Thugger is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame??…

Has Young Thug even won one award yet??

I’m convinced some of these newbies like to hear themselves talk or in today’s time type to see the words on the screen of their phone.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

