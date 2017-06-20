Weekend Trend: Beyoncé And Jay Z Welcome Their Twins

Now on Friday Flo Anthony broke the news that Beyoncé had given birth to the twins on Gossip To Go with Flo. She said her sources confirmed Jay Z & Beyoncé welcomed a girl 5 lbs. and a boy 3 lbs.

Well it looks like Flo was correct!!

Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles confirmed Saturday via Twitter she indeed had the twins.

Yessssss finally they are here!! Congratulations to Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z!!!

Once they twins are ready I’m sure Beyoncé and family will post pics and they will make all our hearts melt!

Make sure you follow Flo Anthony for all the tea 100% organic at NYDailyNews.com or on Twitter @banananosekid

