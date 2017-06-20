Reign Review: TNT New Series “Claws”

Claws is magnificent!

I did not expect the show to be as good as it is, actually I wasn’t even planning on watching it until comedian Talent gave his off-air review of the show.

The cast and storyline is refreshing, the writers nailed this one (no pun intended). The show is about an ambitious nail salon owner Desna (Niecy Nash) who follows her passion to offer top tier service with three of her good friends who all work in her salon. But, of course there is a twist and that would be the money laundering for a drug clinic run by crime boss Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris).

Niecy Nash does an incredible job with Desna. Nash makes the character easily relatable as the one who holds it all together for everyone who is in her circle. She is fearless, empowering, loving, yet vulnerable and flawed but make no mistakes she learns, adapts, and continues to push through and I love it!! #blackwomenrock

This is one of the shows that gets is right with the entire cast they all own it!

Polly (Carrie Preston) an ex-con which you don’t expect, who rocks an ankle bracelet and tells a variety of stories on why she went to prison so we still haven’t figured that part out yet lol. Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes) is the nail salon security who by the loves women. Jen (Jenn Lyon) is a sober ex-party girl with two children from past relationships and then we have Virginia played by Karrueche Tran is the new young girl trying to get down with the crew but is a little misguided.

By the way Karreuche does very well with her character and I’m really glad she’s establishing herself as an actress on network television. She definitely has a bright future going forward!

Oh, and I can’t forget about Harold Perrineau who plays Desna’s twin brother Dean that’s mentally-ill, possibly autistic and he does phenomenal work with this role!

TNT undoubtedly has a hit on their hands I absolutely love it!

If you haven’t watched it yet I highly recommend you check it out you won’t be disappointed.

Claws comes on TNT Sunday’s at 9pm.

Fun Fact: The show was originally created as a half-hour single-camera comedy for HBO.

