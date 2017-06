A high school is preparing itself for the construction of a new campus and state of the art performing arts center thanks to Dr. Dre.( DJ SIGHT ) Super producer Dr Dre donates $10 million dollars to a Compton high school to build a performing arts center. It also was confirmed that Dr Dre will help raise more money for the construction project. Construction for the project should be complete by the year 2020.

Dr. Dre said his goal is to help provide kids with the tools & learning they deserve.

