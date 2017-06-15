Judge Grants Karrueche Tran A 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

Chris Brown has been slapped with a 5-year restraining order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Well… At this point we can’t say we didn’t see this one coming.

Apparently, Mr. Brown threatened Karrueche after they broke up and told her he wanted the jewelry, money, and other gifts back that he gifted her during their relationship.

Karrueche did get on the stand testifying that Mr. Brown became aggressive after she wouldn’t give him the diamond rings back he bought her. She also said he texted her after they had parted ways saying “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, I’m going to ban you from all events.”

Karrueche claimed he sent her more violent text like “Bitch I will beat the s**t out of you, I promise you I will make your life hell.” She said he even wrote under a photo of her and my MCE Michael B. Jordan “Imma kill blood.”

Errrrr now hold up Mr. Breezy you done went to far! Not Michael B. Jordan hell to the naw….

Okay, back to the story. So she also testified that Chris Brown did indeed beat her in the past.

Mr. Brown of course, did not appear in court and was denied a hearing via phone by the judge. Breezy’s attorney David Gammill said Karrueche taunted Mr. Brown with the diamond rings by saying she sold them and that she never reported being beaten to authorities.

The judge sided with Karrueche on Thursday granting her the 5-year restraining order. She said she fears for her life and asked for a lifetime order of protection.

I truly hope #teambreezy leaves her social media alone.

Source: TMZ.com

