Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather 

The fight was confirmed Wednesday evening on social media by both fighters.

It will all go down August 26.

Mayweather is currently 49-0 with an active fighting career spanning from 1996-2015. This fight will bring him to 50-0 if he wins.

McGregor on the other hand is a skilled mixed martial artist. He has the reputation for quick knockouts. Does he have what it takes to go toe to toe with the aging Mayweather?

