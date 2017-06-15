Tinashe Blames Colorism for Roadblocks in her Career

Tinashe got a lot of backlash after interview was released with Guardian Magazine after saying she’s not accepted in the black community because she’s a mixed raced woman she believes that’s why her career hasn’t taken off like it was supposed to.

Tinashe says: “There’s colorism involved in the black community, which is very apparent. It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes. I am what I am.”

Tinashe: I’m not really accepted by the black community bc i’m mixed.

Black folks: You’re mixed? — Second Lead Vocalist (@VirgoJ24) June 13, 2017

lol I don’t think anyone cares about Tinashe being mixed. And being bi-racial surely isn’t an impediment in the industry, girl wut? — DarkSkintDostoyevsky (@daniecal) June 13, 2017

The singer says her comments were taken out of context & the magazine twisted her words.

In my opinion, her music is just easily forgettable. That’s her biggest roadblock. It seems like her team tries too hard to push her looks instead of heavily investing in her sound. Name one song other than 2 On that was a hit or memorable. I’ll wait…

Then they tried to take her pop with All Hands on Deck which to me is easily forgettable. I did not like that song, but I want to know what you think.

What are your thoughts? Is it colorism that’s holding up her career or something else?

