Breaking News: GOP Majority Whip Shot At Baseball Practice

Several people were shot at a baseball practice Wednesday morning at a park in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street in Alexandria, Va.. House Majority Whip (Rep.) Steve Scalise was one of the people injured.

The gunman is said to be in custody with Alexandria Police.

According to news reports the shooter had a rifle and a gunfight happened between him and the congressmen’s security detail. 50-100 shots were fired hitting several people including the Majority Whip Scalise and aides.

Scalise is in stable condition he was shot in his hip.

Reports say there were several GOP congressmen and two senators at the baseball practice which was for the bipartisan charity game Thursday at Nationals Park.

This story is developing and we will keep you updated.

Read in depth BBC News

