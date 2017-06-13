Forbes crowns a new celebrity with the #1 spot of highest paid celebrities

Last year Taylor Swift was number one, can you guess who has the first place spot now?

If you guessed Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, you guessed right. Diddy jumped from number 21 to number thanks to the Bad Boy Reunion Tour, the selling part of Sean John clothing line, and his partnership with Ciroc. From all those business opportunities Diddy made $130 million.

Coming in the number two spot was Beyonce, of course.

Check out the top ten:

1) Sean “Diddy” Combs, $130 million

2) Beyoncé Knowles, $105 million

3) J.K. Rowling, $95 million

4) Drake, $94 million

5) Cristiano Ronaldo, $93 million

6) The Weeknd, $92 million

7) Howard Stern, $90 million

8) Coldplay, $88 million

9) James Patterson, $87 million

10) LeBron James, $86 million

