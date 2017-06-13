Tory Lanez dropped $35,000 on a recent shopping trip

Tory Lanez recently had a true Selena moment at the mall.

Remember that scene in Selena where she was at the mall and hte stuck up sales woman wouldn’t help them because she thought they couldn’t afford anything?

Well Tory Lanez just went through the same thing without the crowd chase at a high end Canadian department store.

Silly rabbits at the store took one look at him and assumed he couldn’t afford anything in the store.

That’s when Lanez decided to drop $35,000 in the store.

As he walked out the store with all his bags in hand he screamed back to the employees “He think I’m broke!”

I think Tory Lanez could have handled the situation a lot better for starters not spending a dime in that store because he wasn’t welcome in the first place, So therefore the store wins anyway.

