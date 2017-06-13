Lionsgate Producing 2 Live Crew Biopic

Friday can’t come quick enough as we anticipate the 2 Pac movie All Eyes On Me dropping in theaters this weekend! The film company that is behind the 2 Pac film, Lionsgate is busy working on a new biopic.

It looks like the undisputed king of Miami Uncle Luke and the 2 Live Crew will be the next Hip Hop crew to have a biopic in theaters according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Word on the entertainment streets is Lionsgate teamed up with Temple Hill to develop the movie based on the memoir The Book Of Luke: My Fight for Truth, Justice and Liberty City.

The film will focus on Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke, Luke Skyywalker who was 2 Live Crew’s road manager and of course leader of the group and his legal issues over copyright and sexually explicit content.

I’m sure there will be a lot of uh uh get it get it, don’t stop pop that going on in this movie.

Are you here for this biopic?!

