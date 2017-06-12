Toy In Gum-Ball Machine Filled With Cocaine

What in the world?!.. A boy in Bell Gardens, California put his quarter in a one of those gum-ball vending machines that dispenses toys to get what he thought was putty.

After he opened the plastic packaging and started to play with the putty ball it broke open and he was left with a powder substance in his hands. The mom called the police who tested the powder and confirmed it was cocaine.

The police checked the machine finding other toy packages in there containing cocaine. They discovered a total of 136 grams (around 5 ounces) of the drug.

The toy dispensing machine is registered to Snack Time Vending.

Glad the boy didn’t ingest the cocaine and mom thought to immediately call the police this could of ended really bad.

Police are investigating the incident to see where the toys came from and how the cocaine got mixed in with the toys.

To read more click LATimes.com

