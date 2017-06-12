The drama continues for Mary J Blige

Mary J Blige will have to pay her ex, Kendu Isaac, temporary spousal support but no where near what he was asking for.

Originally Kendu requested $130,000 a month to take care of his parents, his child support with children from a previous relationship, and to maintain his living lifestyle. Welp, the judge disagreed and denied Kendu’s request for that amount. The judge did agree that Kendu is entitled to something & awarded him with $30,000 a month temporary spousal support plus back pay going back from September of 2016.

