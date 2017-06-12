Former NBA Player found with obscene amount of weapons

Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and marijuana.

What was he about to do?

The former Oklahoma City player was arrested Sunday morning after police found he and Jami Thomas illegally parked in a moving (swaying side to side) pick up truck with the lights off at 2:50 am.

Look at all the stuff they found in his car

Telfair and Thomas were charged with unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, unlawful possession of ammunition magazine, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, and a motor vehicle equipment violation.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

