Orange Is The New Black Season 5 Dropped Today

If you are like me and made the decision to wait until Netflix officially drops to watch OITNB your upcoming weekend will be on orange lockdown!

Season 5 is now available and picks up right where it left off with the standoff at Litchfield which I’m sure will turn into an all out riot. Will Caputo be able to weather Taystee’s storm or will his conscience get the best of him!

And what will happen to Crazy Eyes especially after Poussey’s death was the result of Bayley was trying to subdue her. Piper and Alex left off rekindling their romance, Red was tortured but I don’t think that will stop her, and finally Nicky.. smh heroin is a hell of a drug.

I’m ready for OITNB are you?

