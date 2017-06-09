2066671_1280x720
News

Soccer Team Gets Disqualified Because Refs Thought Little Girl was a Boy

Good way to scar this baby for life. 

Third grader, Mili Hernandez, was humiliated at her soccer tournament over the weekend after organizer singled her out accusing her of being a boy.

Mili’s family even showed the organizers her insurance card to verify she is a girl, yet the organizers still decided to move forward with the elimination of her whole team from the tournament.

“Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy, but they don’t have a reason to kick out the whole team,”

She went on to tell reporters,

“When my hair starts to grow, I put it short because I always had short hair. So I don’t like my hair long,”

Luckily Mili isn’t letting the organizers ignorance get her down, she plans to be back out on the field asap!