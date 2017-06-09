Distracted Walking Is A Real Thing: Woman Injured Texting While Walking

When you are driving in most states it is illegal to text. Well what about texting and walking?

You can get a ticket for jaywalking but after this incident in New Jersey I can see tickets for texting and walking in the future.

A 67 year-old woman was walking while texting when she fell 6 feet down a sidewalk access door. The Plainfield Fire Division pulled the lady out and rushed her to the hospital.

She is in serious condition.

Texting woman seriously hurt in fall through Plainfield sidewalk access door: https://t.co/BJLanlcNBt pic.twitter.com/O8jdTStPQm — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 8, 2017

I don’t know how she did not see the doors but I guess when you’re that distracted it is possible.

Smh.. Well you can blame young folks for being distracted it happens no matter what age you are.

