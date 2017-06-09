tw
Distracted Walking Is A Real Thing: Woman Injured Texting While Walking

When you are driving in most states it is illegal to text. Well what about texting and walking?  

You can get a ticket for jaywalking but after this incident in New Jersey I can see tickets for texting and walking in the future.

A 67 year-old woman was walking while texting when she fell 6 feet down a sidewalk access door.  The Plainfield Fire Division pulled the lady out and rushed her to the hospital.

She is in serious condition.

I don’t know how she did not see the doors but I guess when you’re that distracted it is possible.

Smh.. Well you can blame young folks for being distracted it happens no matter what age you are.