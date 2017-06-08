Former Buffalo Bill Found Dead in River

Today, former NFL player James Hardy III was found dead in an Indiana river.

His family reported him missing a little over a week ago, after he disappeared on May 30th. Police say that is body was probably in the water for a few days.

Hardy joined the Bills in 2008. After he tore his ACL during his first season and by his third season his NFL career pretty much came to a close. After retiring, he moved to LA and ran into a bit of trouble with police. A scuffle with the police landed him with felony charges but the case never made it to trial because the judge ruled he was unfit mentally and Hardy was placed in a mental institution.

No word if his death and disappearance are linked to his mental health.

Prayers are with the family during this time.

